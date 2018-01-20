Multimedia Artist, Group President To Present Next SCAN Program

Adele Moros will be demonstrating in watercolor on Yupo paper at the next meeting of the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN). Her subject will be a landscape.

The program will take place in the lower level of Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, on Wednesday, January 24, beginning at 1:30 pm.

The meeting-program is open to the public, free of charge.

Adele Moros is a multimedia artist with a background in fashion illustration and advertising art. She studied at Phenix School, Parsons, and Silvermine, and with numerous well known painters, including Daniel Greene. Her most significant education, however, she credits to her mother Sybil Yeomans, who taught at Pratt and was the art director for Vogue Patterns and Bridal Wear Magazine.

For the past 35 years Ms Moros has been teaching and working as in fine arts.

In 2000 her Tiffany Cow, created for Cow Parade New York City, raised $60,000 when it was auctioned for charity. Slides of the life-size decorated cow are in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and are used in Tiffany Lectures.

Ms Moros is also a Fellow with the International Guild of Miniature Artisans. She has been featured several times in Miniature Magazine. A number of her one-inch-scale paintings are included in the collection of the Toy and Miniature Museum of Kentucky.

Her paintings large and small are in more than 700 public, private and corporate collections. She is currently represented by Fine Line Gallery in Woodbury and Gallery 25 in New Milford.

Ms Moros, who has been a member of the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown for more than 25 years, is currently serving as the artist group’s president.

Reservations are not needed for SCAN programs, but additional information is always available by visiting scanart.org.