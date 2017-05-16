Missing Woman Located, Case Closed

Recent Stories
Police announced Tuesday that a Sandy Hook woman for whom they had been searching, has made contact with her family, resulting in the police probe into her disappearance being closed.
On Monday, police said they were searching for Jessica Guay, 36, of the Riverside section of Sandy Hook, who had last been seen on May 11. Police publicized Guay’s disappearance, citing their concern for her well-being.
In a statement, police said, “Jessica has made contact with her family and this case is no longer being investigated as a missing person case.”
Police expressed thanks to the local news media, which publicized the police search for the woman, which they said was instrumental in her being located.