Mildred Paproski

Mildred E. Summers Paproski, 87, of Sandy Hook, beloved wife of the late Henry Paproski, died June 5, in Bethel Health Center. She was born August 28, 1930, in Danbury, daughter of the late George and Harriett (Case) Summers, and has been a lifelong Newtown resident.

Mrs Paproski was a bookkeeper for Nutmeg Cleaners, and she previously worked for Lovell’s Farm Equipment and the Paproski family farm, Castle Hill Farm in Newtown. She was an accomplished artist and skilled in many crafts, especially Pysanky Ukrainian eggs. She was also an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Her devoted sons, Andrew Paproski and his fiancé, Donna Dempsey, of Bethel, and Reverend Peter Paproski and his wife, Carol, of Stratford; her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and wife Jessica, Samuel and wife Maria, Daniel, Justina and husband Patrick, and Timothy; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Delancey Street Foundation, 100 Turk Hill Road, Brewster NY 10509.

To make an online condolence, visit adzimafuneralhome.com.