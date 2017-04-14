Middle Gate Paints Ben’s Bells Pieces For Two School Murals

During Middle Gate Elementary School’s PTA meeting on April 5, volunteers worked to paint Ben’s Bells tile pieces for two murals that will be installed at the school later this year.

Jennifer Avari of Ben’s Bells of Connecticut led the effort and members of the Newtown High School Leo Club assisted. Ms Avari said the Leo Club members volunteer at PTA meetings to help oversee childcare.

Middle Gate PTA President Debbie DeBlasi and Ms Avari explained the school needs to prepare enough tiles for two murals. One mural will be put on display in the school building and the other will be on display outside.

One mural will be a green Ben’s Bell with the words “Be Kind,” like in other schools, and the other will be a custom mural that will incorporate a design inspired by the little red school house on the school’s grounds.

Ms Avari thanked everyone present for their efforts in creating Ben’s Bells tiles for the murals, but added that more volunteers would be needed during Ben’s Bells studio hours. Adult volunteers in particular are needed to help make the black trim for the murals.

More information about Ben’s Bells Connecticut and its studio hours is available on its website, bensbells.org/connecticut. The studio is at 32 Stony Hill Road in Bethel.

Over roughly a two-week period, Ms Avari said Ben’s Bells will be installing six murals in the area, and volunteers are needed for each of the projects.

Also during the PTA meeting, Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, Board of Education Vice Chair Michelle Ku, and Legislative Council member Neil Chaudhary spoke about the proposed budget ahead of the April 25 referendum vote. Middle Gate Principal Chris Geissler and Ms DeBlasi also spoke about upcoming events at the school to prepare the group for the final months of the 2016-17 school year.