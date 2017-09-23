Middle Gate Celebrates Constitution Day

Middle Gate Elementary School third and fourth grade students gathered in the school’s gymnasium on September 18 to learn about the Constitution of the United States.

This is the second year the Constitution Day assembly was held to mark both Constitution Day and Constitution Week. Fourth Grade teacher Linda Baron oversaw the assembly with help from library media specialist Sazanne Hurley, music teacher Tina Jones, paraeducator Darlene Jones, and fourth grade students.

Some students, staff, and visiting parents and special guests opted to wear red, white, and blue for the occasion. American flags decorated the gymnasium as Ms Baron explained September 17 marks Constitution Day, celebrated across the country, and the start of Constitution Week at the school.

The Constitution, Ms Baron told the students, spells out the rules and laws “we live by.” She asked the students what they think would happen if there were no laws or rules.

“People robbing your house any second,” one student said.

“People stealing your money,” another student offered.

“It would be a very sad place,” said another student.

Without rules and laws, Ms Baron summarized from the students’ responses, there would be chaos.

Classrooms at Middle Gate, according to the assembly, created their own Constitutions. Each of those includes the rules the students chose to live by when in school. Students shared that some of the rules include “be kind to others” and “be respectful.”

“Sounds so wonderful,” Ms Baron said, adding that when the classrooms made their own Constitutions each student had their voice included in the process.

Near the middle of the assembly, Middle Gate Principal Christopher Geissler answered a question from fourth grader Siddesh Saravanan, who asked how learning about the Constitution will make the students better citizens.

Mr Geissler said knowing the rules and how the “checks and balances system” works in the country will help the students to better understand how to have their opinions heard. Learning about their rights, Mr Geissler continued, will help the students to one day use their “voice” to improve the world.

“You have the ability to speak and to vote,” Mr Geissler said.

Fourth grade students also shared information about the Constitution and the Revolutionary War at the assembly before patriotic songs were sung, like “American the Beautiful” and “Yankee Doodle.”

Mr Geissler also demonstrated signing a proclamation to officially mark the week as Constitution Week “here at Middle Gate School.”