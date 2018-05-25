The Newtown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 308 will host a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 28, at 11 am, at the VFW clubhouse grounds, 18 Tinkerfield Road/Freedom Defenders Way....Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- Memorial Day Holiday Closings
- VFW To Host Memorial Day Ceremony
- Storm Caused Dozens Of Schedule Changes
- Flags Will Be At Half-Staff For Memorial Day
- Edona Commons Sidewalk Under Construction
- Newtown’s Eva Zimmerman Makes Historical Advance At Democratic Convention
- Local Delegation Hosts Town Hall Gathering At C.H. Booth Library
All town offices will be closed on Monday, May 28, in honor of Memorial Day.
Newtown Senior Center, the schools, and C.H. Booth Library also will be closed.
The transfer station on Ethan Allen Road will be closed. (The transfer station is regularly closed to the public on Mondays. It will not be open on Memorial Day for commercial service.)
There is no regular mail delivery.
The Newtown Bee offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 26–28. We will reopen at 8 am, Tuesday, May 29.