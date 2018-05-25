Memorial Day Holiday Closings

All town offices will be closed on Monday, May 28, in honor of Memorial Day.

Newtown Senior Center, the schools, and C.H. Booth Library also will be closed.

The transfer station on Ethan Allen Road will be closed. (The transfer station is regularly closed to the public on Mondays. It will not be open on Memorial Day for commercial service.)

There is no regular mail delivery.

The Newtown Bee offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 26–28. We will reopen at 8 am, Tuesday, May 29.