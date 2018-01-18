Mark Modzelewski

Mark E. Modzelewski, 67, of Brookfield died unexpectedly January 15, at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Karin M. (Fredericks) Modzelewski. He was born in Danbury, son of the late John C. Modzelewski, Sr.

The owner of Modzelewski Autobody Works Inc, Mr Modzelewski started the business in 1971. Establishing locations in Newtown, Danbury, and New Milford, he specialized in collision repair, mechanical, and towing services.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, his children and their spouses, Kerri and Edward Worthington of Marathon, Fla., James E. and Lauren Modzelewski of Danbury, Captain Katie Modzelewski (USMC) of San Diego, Calif., and Richard J. and Kelly Modzelewski of Chapel Hill, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Edward IV, Andrew, Maverick, Richey, and Stella; his siblings and their spouses, Cheryl and Steven Dekany, John C. and Debbie Modzelewski, and Carol Modzelewski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive him.

Besides his father, his sister, Sandra Weiner, predeceased him.

Mr Modzelewski attended the Emmanuel Lutheran School in Danbury and was a 1969 graduate of Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury.

In his younger years, he was active with the SNYRA at the former Danbury Racearena. He was also a gentleman farmer maintaining 13 cows at his Brookfield farm.

The consummate entertainer, Mr Modzelewski loved to be surrounded by his friends and loved ones. He cherished his family, especially his five grandchildren. His loved ones say that he was first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he worked tirelessly, and was the definition of selflessness.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, January 19, at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, January 20, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 119 Junction Road, Brookfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr Modzelewski ‘s memory may be made to the Danbury Police Benevolent Association, 375 Main Street, Danbury CT 06810 or to the Cardiology Department of Danbury Hospital, c/o Western CT Health Network Foundation, 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury CT 06810.

To express an online condolences, visit thegreenfuneralhome.com.