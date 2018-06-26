Mad Dash Adventure Run June 30

The seventh annual Mad Dash Adventure Race will take place at Fairfield Hills on Saturday, June 30.

There is an elite course which is three laps and covers 4.3 miles, an open course (one lap and 1.7 miles) both for ages 8 and up, and a Mini Dash Adventure for ages 5-8.

Start times are 8:30 am for elite and superhero participants, 9:45 for Mini Dash runners, and 10 am for open participants.

Cost for individuals is $35 through race day. Cost for superheroes and teams of six the cost is $120. Teams must register in advance.

Register online or at Newtown Parks and Recreation, 3 Main Street, by June 29 at noon. Event day registration is 7 am for elite runners and 9 am for Mini Dash and open participants. T-shirts are available for the first 300 registrants.

For additional information contact Newtown Parks and Recreation at 203-270-4340.

Matt D’Amico gets through the tunnel crawl portion of the 2017 Mad Dash. The multi-challenge event, with three fitness levels, will return to Fairfield Hills on Saturday morning.

—Bee file photo