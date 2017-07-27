Lynn Tracy McKeen Mora, 56, of Sandy Hook died peacefully July 21 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, surrounded by loving family. She was born November 21, 1960, in Port Chester, N.Y., to Mary Ellen Cohen and Phillip R. McKeen.

Her husband, Mario J. Mora; daughters, Chloe H. and Arianna R. Mora; as well as many extended family members survive her.

Ms Mora spent her childhood in Port Chester and Sandy Hook. She graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a degree in social work and went on to work for Masonicare at Newtown and Elderly Housing Management in Derby and Shelton. One of Ms Mora’s passions was working with and aiding the senior population throughout her career. She was selfless, she had a light about her, and she was willing to help anyone in need.

Ms Mora and Mario were married for 28 years. Her greatest gifts and pride and joy were her two daughters, Chloe and Arianna. She loved being a mom and making time to create special memories such as girls-only vacations in Cape Cod.

Besides her family, she loved her many dogs and rabbits, gardening, painting, music, white chocolate, and blueberries. She felt most at home on a beach in the sun in a flowing dress. Ms Mora was a wonderful cook and was famous in her household for her homemade challah bread.

Ms Mora had a way about her that made you feel like everything was going to be okay no matter what you were going through. She touched every person she met and a part of her will remain will all of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her passion for life and her caring soul will never be forgotten.

A service will be at Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown, 115 Huntingtown Road, Newtown, on Sunday, July 30, at 11 am. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date.