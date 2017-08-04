Luise Calderbank

Luise Helene Meyer Calderbank, 95, of Given Estates in Asheville, N.C., died peacefully on August 2, at her residence. She was born January 6, 1922, in Greenwich, daughter of the late Carl H. and Eleanor Sorensen Meyer. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School and Katharine Gibbs School, New York.

Mrs Calderbank was a former Newtown resident and was a charter member of Newtown Women’s Club and Meals on Wheels, a long-time member of Spay and Neuter of Newtown, on the board of directors of Newtown VNA for many years, and was a member of Walnut Hill Community Church.

She was an avid duplicate bridge player and played right up to her passing. She was also a member of the Kinder Knitters and was certified from the University of Connecticut as an advanced master gardener.

Her three sons and their wives, John and Nancy Calderbank of Glastonbury, James and Sandra Calderbank of Asheville, N.C., and David and Judith Calderbank of Vero Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, John Andrew Calderbank, Lizbeth Calderbank, Douglas Calderbank, and Jennifer Studer; and her great-grandchildren survive her.

In addition to her parents, her two sisters, Eleanor Jenkins and Anne Ailleo, predeceased her.

Private services will be conducted at a later date in Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs Calderbank’s request is for everyone to simply call or visit someone who is alone.

She would want those to know “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.” John 14:1-4.

Condolences may be made at carpentersfuneralhome.net.