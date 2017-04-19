Local Man Dies In Sandy Hook Motorcycle Accident

Police report that a local man was killed on the evening on Tuesday, April 18, due to injuries he received in a motorcycle accident in the Riverside section of Sandy Hook.

Martin Amidon, 37, of Newtown was riding a red and black 2004 Buell XB-125 motorcycle at about 5:26 pm near 195 Riverside Road when the accident occurred, police said. Mr Amidon was the only person riding the lightweight “street style” motorcycle.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Amidon dead at the scene as the result of injuries he sustained in the accident, according to police. Mr Amidon was wearing a helmet, police said.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company and Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded to the incident.

The police department’s accident reconstruction team closed a section of Riverside Road to through-traffic for five hours while their on-scene investigation was underway. The accident occurred on the sharp turn of Riverside Road, approximately 200 yards northeast of Center Street.

The Chief State Medical Examiner’s office was scheduled to perform an autopsy on Mr Amidon’s remains, police said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the accident or who saw the motorcycle traveling in the area before the accident occurred to contact Officer Bart Lorancaitis at the police station at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841.