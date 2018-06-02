LobsterFest Returning June 8-9

The 31st Annual Sandy Hook LobsterFest will be presented next weekend

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will offer the event, one of its annual fundraisers, on Friday and Saturday, June 8-9.

Dinner will be served 5 to 9 pm on Friday, and 4 to 9 pm Saturday, at its main station, 18-20 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook.

Tickets are $28 in advance, $30 at the door, for a full steak or lobster dinner that includes potato salad, chowder, a dinner roll, and a soft drink. Surf and turf upgrades are available at the door.

Tickets are $8 for a burger or hot dog dinner, which also includes all of the sides mentioned above.

Live music will be featured both nights, as will a raw bar and a full bar. Dining is in the firehouse bays and under tents, so the event is presented rain or shine.

Takeout is also available.

Tickets are available from most company members and at the main station (by chance); at the Office of the Fire Marshal, Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street; and the office of The Newtown Bee, 5 Church Hill Road.

Call 203-270-4392 or visit sandyhookfire.com for additional information.

James Walsh, left, and Quinn Fontaine go to work cracking lobsters for diners during a previous Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue LobsterFest. The two-day fundraiser will return to the fire company’s main station on Friday and Saturday, June 8-9.

—Bee file photo