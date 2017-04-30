Llodra Honored By Connecticut Bar Association

PLANTSVILLE — The Connecticut Bar Association (CBA) on April 13 presented First Selectman Pat Llodra with the 2017 st.

According to Sandy Hook resident and CBA President Monte Frank, the award was given to Mrs Llodra because of her meaningful relationship to Connecticut, how she has distinguished herself in her profession, and the significant contribution she has made to society in addition to or outside of her area of endeavor.

The award was presented at the CBA’s annual Celebrate with the Stars recognition event at the Aqua Turf Club with approximately 400 people in attendance, including many Newtown residents.

Video testimonials were displayed from Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, and Monsignor Robert Weiss, pastor of t Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

Mr Frank presented the award to Mrs Llodra, telling the audience how his proximity to the first selectman has given him insight to all that she has done for the community, its residents, and the state.

“Pat Llodra is my friend, my first selectman, and my hero,” Mr Frank said in his remarks.

Referring to 12/14, Mr Frank said, “When darkness descended on Newtown, Pat Llodra held up a torch and said ‘Follow me.’ She showed the Town of Newtown, the State of Connecticut, the nation, and I dare say the entire world, what exemplary leadership and public service looks like.”

Mrs Llodra said she was both honored, but very humbled, by the special recognition.

“The Bar Association represents some of the best professionals and most responsible citizens that I have had the pleasure to know,” she said. “To be considered worthy of their recognition is humbling indeed.”

The first selectman said she takes special pride in being a public servant.

“I cannot think of work that is more rewarding and more worthwhile. But as with most public servants, I do not perform the work for the benefit of accolade or recognition,” she added. “If I have done a good for others, then I say ‘thank you’ for the opportunity. If I have sacrificed, if I have had to draw on reserves of courage and tenacity, if I have had to set aside hurts and manage disappointments, I say that it is a worthwhile legacy to have made even a small positive difference in the lives of others.”

The CBA’s Celebrate with the Stars event is dedicated annually to recognizing Connecticut’s top judges, lawyers, and professionals who make a difference through their work by demonstrating allegiance, dedication, conscientious service, commitment, and mentorship.

The event also recognized Justice Richard A. Robinson of the Connecticut Supreme Court with the Henry J. Naruk Judiciary Award; Shelley White of New Haven Legal Assistance with the Charles J. Parker Legal Services Award; LGBT/Civil Rights Activist Anne Stanback and attorney Peter Arakas with Citizen for the Law Awards.

Louis R. Pepe of McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter received CBA’s Edward F. Hennessey Professionalism Award; Dwight H. Merriam of Robinson+Cole was honored with the John Eldred Shields Distinguished Professional Service Award; Professor Sudha Setty of Western New England University School of Law received The Tapping Reeve Legal Educator Award; and Shari-Lynn Shore of Wolf & Shore LLC captured The Young Lawyers Section Vanguard Award.

The five attorneys receiving the CBA’s Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award were Richard W. Callahan, Daniel J. Foster of the City of the Waterbury Corporation Counsel’s Office, Eileen Jenetopulos, Bret Kupfer, and Edward M. Kweskin.