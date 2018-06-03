Lions Club Duck Race Is A Splashing Success

Splashing sounds broke a momentary silence Saturday, May 26, as bystanders paused to watch thousands of rubber yellow ducks hit the water. The front loader’s bucket tipped; a yellow cluster of ducks fell to the Pootatuck River’s rippling surface, concluding the Newtown Lions Club’s 18th annual Great Pootatuck Duck Race and Town Festival.

The Lions Club sponsors the race to benefit its community outreach. Duck Race tickets sold at $5 apiece.

Selling last-minute tickets at the event was club member Walt Schweikert. Across the lawn in Sandy Hook Center, behind Village Perk Café at 3 Glen Road, young Elliot Linnetz, like many other children, sat for a face-painting. Turning the boy into a pirate was painter Lauren Kuzara.

Zoe Bateman found some shade and a friendly Newtown Strong Therapy Dog, Jessi, while along the Riverwalk were siblings Cammie, Vivian, and PJ Tisi, each carrying a balloon.

Curled in the grass was another therapy dog, Mason, with his owner Colleen Chieffalo, and watching a karate demonstration was Kayla Kaufman.

Up the hill and around the corner on Church Hill Road were more activities, including the Newtown Town and Country Garden Club’s plant sale, where members Barbara O’Connor and Emi Lydem helped customers. A few steps past the plant sale was a table and members of Newtown’s American Legion Post 202, who were offering information.

Meanwhile, preparing for the day’s final touch — dropping ducks into the water — was Lion Mike Savinelli, loading ducks into the drop bucket.

Lucky Ducks

Lucky were those who purchased the first 20 ducks riding the current toward a finish line in the river, where Lions members fished for winners.

Following the day of entertainment, exhibits, food, children’s activities, and more, the winners were, first through 20th: $2,000 to Alicia Ligouri of Newtown; a $500 weekend getaway courtesy of Norcom’s Mortgage Force to the Fuchs family of Sandy Hook; $400 (3) one-month memberships to Porco Karate to Bill Brett of Newtown; a $300 Apple gift card to Kevin Mohler of Sandy Hook; a $300 Icelandic Lopi wool afghan and pillow to Dave Walker of Connecticut;

a dinner and the theater gift ($100 to The Villa Restaurant & Pizza and two tickets to The Little Theatre) to D. Osbourne of Sandy Hook; dinner and a movie gift ($75 to Figs Wood Fired Bistro and 20 Edmond Town Hall movie passes) to Xu Yang of Sandy Hook; gifts of $75 to Stone Gardens and $40 to Berkshire Motors to Maureen Marini of Shelton; a $100 gift to Carminuccio’s Pizza to Brandon Brody of Newtown; a gift of $50 to the Nouveau Monde Wine Bar and $50 to Barnwood Grill to Noah Neill of Sandy Hook;

gifts of $50 to Nick’s Chilled and Distilled and $50 to Nassar’s Hair Salon to Izzy Reid of Mass.; gifts of $20 to Fun Kuts, $20 to The Toy Tree, and a one-year subscription or renewal to The Newtown Bee to Noah Malewicki of Monroe; gifts of $50 to the Market Place Kitchen & Bar and $25 to Farmhouse Restaurant to Tom Bobkowski of Sandy Hook; a $75 gift to Sabrina Style to Kimberly Van Pelt of Newtown; $75 to Pizza Palace to Paul Geluett of Newtown;

$50 to Sandy Hook Hair Co. to Michael Walton of Newtown; $50 to Sal e Pepe to the DeStefano family of Sandy Hook; $50 to My Place Restaurant to Pat Barkman of Newtown; $50 to Cover Two Sports Café to Madeline Richie of New Jersey; and $25 each to the Sandy Hook Diner and Blue Colony Diner to Courtney Taylor of Waterbury.

The Lions

According to the club’s website, Newtown Lions Club currently has more than 70 members and carries out the motto “We Serve” by supporting and participating in international and state programs and contributing to the local community. Fundraising activities include an annual Classic Mustang Raffle, The Great Pootatuck Duck Race, and various community projects. All funds raised through these efforts go towards the club’s charitable efforts.