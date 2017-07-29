Landmark Building Designation Discussion For Edmond Town Hall Continues

Just as the Borough Zoning Commission (BZC) has been contemplating zoning changes, the Edmond Town Hall (ETH) Board of Managers has developed a strategic plan to, in part, create financial stability for a building that is struggling to stay in the black. The Board of Managers would like to know what the BZC members will propose, particularly regarding a draft addressing “landmark buildings.” They are concerned about what types of uses/tenants will be permitted at the Edmond Town Hall.

A brief BZC meeting Tuesday, July 25, included on its agenda borough landmark building proposed zoning regulations and another item: Edmond Town Hall proposed uses. Board of Managers Chairman Margot Hall, and her husband Robert Hall, and managers member Jennifer Chaudhary, and her husband Neil Chaudhary, attended, but BZC Chairman Douglas Nelson quickly explained to them that on August 9 his commission would review a draft of zoning changes. The BZC members did not have a finished draft that evening for consideration.

“Our intent is to get the draft,” said Mr Nelson, and after the August 9 meeting, they will send it to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Eventually the topic will go before the public during a hearing. The draft document is not something he or others had before them Tuesday evening, and is a “work in progress.” Mr Chaudhary asked Mr Nelson to see the draft, which the BZC had looked at in previous meetings. Mrs Chaudhary asked Mr Nelson for a list of special uses that may be included in the landmark zoning documents. Mr Nelson again explained that documents were still a draft, but agreed to send Mr Chaudhary what he had so far.

Wednesday morning, Mr Nelson explained that the most recent draft has not been seen by the full commission, and will be presented August 9. He could not speak about how it may affect Edmond Town Hall, but said draft language is regarding landmark building designation. This zoning action, which will be new in Newtown, is intended “to help the

Edmond Town Hall.” He noted that the municipal offices, which in years past had relocated from the town hall to the Newtown Municipal Center in Fairfield Hills, are just part of town agencies moving off of Main Street.

Mr Nelson said his commission “is very much aware” of the Board of Managers’ interest, and is under consideration.

“A huge amount of effort is going into it,” he said, but he does not yet know potential building uses that will be included on the final draft.

Landmark Designation

Land Use Director George Benson also talked about landmark zoning this week. In a past meeting with the BZC, he has mentioned landmark buildings, and potentially creating zoning rules for an individual building.

“It’s a method — New Milford and elsewhere use it.” He said, “It sets up a zone for that building. This targets one building.”

The landmark designation “gives the zoning commission power to look at it as a landmark building… and can limit types of uses.” Mentioning passive uses and possibly for-profit business as prospective ETH renters/tenants, Mr Benson said, “The hope is to get financial stability in the ETH; we have been trying to come up with a zoning mechanism, and this landmark zoning is good. It impacts just ETH; it’s a way to achieve and allow some type of profit businesses, maybe an attorney’s office, but it’s a decision borough zoning commissioners will have to make.”

The Edmond Town Hall sees a lot of uses, he said. “There are a lot of activities that take place there, but this change can make all uses valid. I think it will be better for everybody.”

He said, “We love the nonprofits, but it’s tough to get [the] higher rents that would come from a profit business, and I think it’s better to get people in there, using it — preserving it is the main thing.”

Edmond Town Hall “was originally for the community and the arts, so there is a gray area because … this is a transition to a different type of use, and we just need to define it better,” Mr Benson said.

Prior to Tuesday’s BZC meeting Ms Hall had considered on Friday, July 21, the zoning situation as “a project in the making.” Mr Benson’s suggestion “sounds like a doable suggestion…” that did not specify uses, she said.

Regarding the ETH facilities available, Ms Hall said, “We have limited floor space that is rentable. We would like to rent to someone who can pay market price.” Office space is limited, she said. “We are limited to what and how large an entity we can accommodate.”

Ms Hall said the managers “are certainly going to participate in appropriate [BZC] hearings and hope to have the public aware of the fact that we are trying to make the building self-sufficient.”

The building needs cash flow to pay overhead, she said. Managers receive a small percentage of income from the Mary Hawley Fund, and additional town funds, but the ETH often faces a deficit. Finances are garnered through movies and concessions and other space rentals including Lathrop School of Dance and the Newtown Chamber of Commerce, and renting spaces like the Alexandria Room, and the gym, Ms Hall said.

“At the moment” managers would like to seek other tenants, but they are hesitant. The best case scenario?

“One, of course, is to be able to arrive at income to allow us to do some prettying up of various areas,” said Ms Hall. She would like to see improvements to the gym and Alexandria Room.

Although managers have developed a strategic plan, that presentation also contains no specific uses/tenants. Although the managers have “no current plans for a formal strategic plan presentation,” they “would like to make folks aware of our needs and to solve building issues. It’s going to be an ongoing melody and words and lyrics, we really feel that with effort and financial support we would be able to shine up the building.”

In June, managers had reviewed a strategic plan presented by DiDona Associates, which indicated a three- to five-year mission to “improve and strengthen the foundation of the Edmond Town Hall.” The 20-plus-page plan seeks strategic goals, creating a culture of excellence and making the Edmond Town Hall “shine.” Developing lists of events/performances theater and movies “that will reflect the high standards” of ETH, the plan seeks financial stability and to “explore more profitable uses of the space.”

The BZC members had continuing their discussions in June on possible zoning rule changes intended to address the issues facing some historic borough buildings. In May, BZC members had considered suggestions made at that session, which the BZC held to solicit ideas on possible future zoning regulations covering Main Street in general, and Edmond Town Hall in particular.

Continuing Discussions

BZC attorney Donald Mitchell pointed out that if “borough landmark building” zoning regulations were to be created, there would need to be a set of standards specifying the requirements for a given building’s “landmark” status. Also, the uses that would be allowed in such a building, beyond what is permitted in that building’s underlying zone, would need to be listed, Mr Mitchell said, according to BZC records.

BZC member David Francis pointed out that if landmark zoning regulations were to be created and applied to Edmond Town Hall, the building would become less of a financial burden to the town, BZC records show. Such regulations would allow there to be different types of uses at that building than currently allowed.

Landmark zoning would allow a specific set of uses for each building that is designated as a landmark for the purposes of the zoning regulations.

The Board of Selectmen is seeking to have space in Edmond Town Hall rented out as professional office space at market rates as a way to greatly increase the annual revenue produced by the building.

Mr Nelson said those ideas considered in May will be reviewed as BZC members formulate a set of proposed zoning rule revisions.

The Board of Managers needs new zoning regulations to allow the building to generate more revenue, resident Mary Ann Jacob said.

“We have to maintain Edmond Town Hall so it doesn’t become an eyesore,” said Mr Benson.

Borough Warden James Gaston suggested that an ad hoc panel be created to study creating a cultural arts center at Edmond Town Hall.

Also, Mr Gaston strongly cautioned the BZC against making any zoning rule changes that could lead to the character of Main Street changing for the worse.

Ms Jacob suggested that the BZC create zoning rules to allow Edmond Town hall to have uses such as office space for lawyers, accountants, and real estate firms. Having a coffee shop there also would be a good way to generate rental revenue, she said.

Mr Benson suggested that the BZC consider creating a zoning mechanism that would cover “landmark buildings,” such as Edmond Town Hall. Through such a regulatory approach, a set of zoning rules could be created for an individual building, he said.

Resident Karen Banks of West Street said professional offices would be a good use at Edmond Town Hall. Ms Banks added that the building’s gymnasium could be converted for retail use.

Ms Jacob urged that there not be any uses allowed which would alter the external appearance of the building, such as the placement of neon signs.