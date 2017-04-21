King’s Restaurant: A Family Friendly Tradition

King’s has been a community staple in Newtown for the past 16 years, with the father-son duo Nick and Daniel Pirraglia taking ownership of the restaurant in April 2012.

Located at 271 South Main Street, the diner has roughly 90 seats indoors and when weather permits the outdoor section comfortably sits about 60.

Guests who choose to dine on the patio can enjoy the warm weather shaded under the tables’ large umbrellas or customers can choose to eat in the blue gazebo.

Inside the cozy, wood paneled building customers can order a wide variety of breakfast and lunch foods at affordable prices.

Known for the large “king”-sized meal portions, the menu cover explains King’s is “Where your family is treated like royalty.”

Many of the servers, like manager Debby Nehez, have built bonds with longtime customers and know their regulars on a first-name basis.

“They are part of our family and our life here,” said Ms Nehez.

Many customers originally started coming to King’s as children and now that they are grown they bring their own children.

The relaxed, family-friendly environment has made a positive impact on many of their customers. On King’s bulletin board there are heartfelt letters and drawings from children that the staff truly appreciate.

One handwritten paper from a child named Kaylee says, “Do you love great breakfast foods? Well if you do, try King’s. I love King’s because you can get Mickey and Minnie Mouse pancakes… I give it five stars.”

Ms Nehez explained the comfortable atmosphere allows children to sometimes show up for breakfast in their pajamas.

Also, many young customers love to feed the fish that swim in the pond in front of King’s. Children line up to receive a cup of fish food, then go outside to see the beautiful orange fish swim up to get their treat.

King’s owners and staff are very invested in their customers and care about the Newtown community. In an average day, King’s will have a line of loyal customers eagerly waiting for their chance to enjoy a meal fit for a king.

A Sample of the Menu:

Omelets: There are 13 different omelets to choose from on the menu. The restaurant’s self-titled King’s omelet comes with mozzarella cheese and sweet Italian sausage.

Pancakes: Among the variety of country buttermilk pancakes to choose from, King’s offers blueberry pancakes, made with blueberries cooked inside the pancakes and topped with warm preserves and whipped cream.

Waffles: The banana waffle is served with fresh-sliced bananas topped with whipped cream.

Breakfast Specials: One of the most popular breakfast specials is the Forget Paris, a homemade croissant served “French toast style,” topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream, served with berry cream sauce, $9.95.

Lunch Specials: A frequently requested item is the Blue Bird. It is a white meat chicken salad topped with lettuce and tomatoes. It gets its name from being served on grilled blueberry bread. It also comes with a side of fresh fruit.

Burgers: King’s selection of bocco bread (round, pizza dough bread) burgers is one of the items that make the restaurant unique. The eggplant bocco is breaded eggplant with roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese. All the bocco burgers are served with either fresh fruit or seasoned fries.

Sandwiches: The grilled apple cinnamon bread sandwich is available on white, rye, or wheat bread. It can be ordered with either egg salad, chips, and a pickle or tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, chips, and a pickle.

Salads: Served on a platter, the harvest salad is $12.95 and consists of grilled marinated chicken served on a bed of fresh baby field greens. It is topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, and Gorgonzola cheese. It also comes with a side of bocco bread and homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Kid’s Menu: Items range from $8.95, the chicken fingers with fries, down to as low as $3.95 for the Mickey Mouse pancakes. The latter children’s meal is a pancake shaped with the iconic mouse ears. It is embellished with chocolate chips made into eyes and a mouth, then has whipped cream on the ears.

Sides: English muffins are among the more than ten different sides to choose from.

Drinks: Tea, coffee, soda, milk/chocolate milk, and fruit juices are available.

King’s Restaurant, at 271 South Main Street in Newtown, just up the road from the Sand Hill Plaza, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 3 pm. Takeout and catering is available by calling 203-426-6881. Reservations cannot be made in advance; it is on a first come, first served basis. For further information, visit King’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kingsofnewtown.