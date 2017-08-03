Kids’ Fishing Derby And Family Fun Day, August 12 At Masonicare

A “catch and release” fishing derby is open to all children 12 and under on Saturday, August 12, at Masonicare at Newtown, 139 Toddy Hill Road.

Bring your own fishing poles, hooks will be provided for this free event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration will open at 9:45 am and fishing is from 10 to 11:30 am, with a summer BBQ lunch served until 12:30 pm.

The event goes on rain or shine.