Recent Stories
- Kids' Fishing Derby And Family Fun Day, August 12 At Masonicare
- Newtown Artists Tomaselli & Morgan, ‘In Retrospect’
- Blue Knights Drum And Bugle Corps To Rehearse At Blue & Gold Stadium, Friday
- A Dozen Good Reasons To Visit Edmond Town Hall This Weekend
- Newtown Bridge Club Team Wins North American Title
- Restaurant Road Trip In Sandy Hook
- Change Of Date For McLaughlin Good News Show
A “catch and release” fishing derby is open to all children 12 and under on Saturday, August 12, at Masonicare at Newtown, 139 Toddy Hill Road.
Bring your own fishing poles, hooks will be provided for this free event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration will open at 9:45 am and fishing is from 10 to 11:30 am, with a summer BBQ lunch served until 12:30 pm.
The event goes on rain or shine.