Kathleen Moriarty

Kathleen Mary Moriarty, 72, of Waterbury died peacefully January 9 at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Daniel Moriarty for 49 years. She was born December 9, 1945, in Newark, N.J., daughter of the late Catherine (Fitzpatrick) and Joseph Kelly.

In addition to her husband, her siblings, Joseph Kelly and wife Jacqueline of Newtown, Patricia Kelly of Bethel, and Sharon De Joseph and husband Thomas of Danbury; her daughters; Erin Nagel and husband Fredrick of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jennifer Moriarty and husband John Schneider of Cheshire; four grandchildren, Brennan Moriarty, Callahan Nagel, Cooper Nagel, and Kennedy Schneider; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

Mrs Moriarty received her BS degree from Western Connecticut State University. She was a teacher for Sacred Heart Grammar School and a communicant of St Anthony’s Church. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was a very kind and gentle soul who was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her family.

Calling hours will be conducted on Tuesday, January 16, from 4 to 7 pm, at Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 am, at St Anthony’s Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 or www.stjude.org.

To leave an online condolence, visit prospectmemorial.com.