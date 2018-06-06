Jeane Eddy, 95, of Newtown, died peacefully January 27, at Edgehill, Stamford. Born and raised in Greenwich, she was known as a woman with a broad range of interests and talents.

In her younger years, she became a fashion model, which was followed by executive positions with Lord and Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bonwit Teller department stores in New York City. In the 1970s, she started her own clothing line, and until 1997, she continued to design and sell elegant women’s clothes from her store in Manhattan. She continued to design clothes until 2015.

Although Mrs Eddy had no formal music education, she also became a pianist and schooled herself in classical and contemporary music. It earned her a weekly program on WMNR, through which she shared her love of music with her many listeners and fans.

Her daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and her granddaughter, Elizabeth, survive her.

Her husband, Post Eddy, and her son, John Eddy, predeceased her.

A private memorial service to celebrate Mrs Eddy’s life will be held later in June.

Contributions in her honor may be made to WMNR Fine Arts Radio, PO Box 920, Monroe CT 06468 or by visiting wmnr.org.