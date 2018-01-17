January 17 Weather Notes: Cancellations, Postponements, Etc

In addition to Newtown schools being closed today due to the snow, C.H. Booth Library has announced it will have a delayed opening. As of this morning, the library staff is planning to open at 1 pm.

Newtown Choral Society will not rehearse tonight.

The Reed Intermediate School 5th Grade Band Concert scheduled for tonight will instead be performed on its snow date, Monday, January 22.

Newtown Congregational Church office will be closed and Bible Study will not meet today. The church voicemail (203-426-9024) will be monitored in case of emergency.

Newtown Bridge Club games are canceled today. The club will reconvene for its 10 am classes and regular 12:30 games, according to its website.

The following branches of Union Savings Bank will be opening at 10 am: Canton, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Marble Dale, Roxbury, Torrington, and Washington Depot. All others will operate under normal business hours.

Tonight’s Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission meeting has been canceled.

Tonight’s Newtown High School wrestling match vs Pomperaug has been postponed to Thursday at 7 pm.

Contact Newtown Bee Associate Editor Shannon Hicks to have your weather related announcement added to this list. She can be reached at 203-426-3141 or shannon@thebee.com.

A view of Queen Street, looking north, during the January 4 Nor’easter. Roads in town are not this treacherous this Wednesday morning, although they are slick in some locations, leading to school closings and some staggered business openings.

—Bee Photo, Hicks