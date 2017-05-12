Hubbard Animal Sanctuary Proposal Slated For Wetlands Hearing

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation’s proposal to construct an animal sanctuary and related facilities at a 34-acre site off Old Farm Road at Fairfield Hills is scheduled for presentation, discussion, and questions when the Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) holds a public hearing on the group’s request for a wetlands/watercourses protection permit for the project.

The IWC session is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Wednesday, May 24, at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street.

The animal sanctuary would memorialize Catherine, who was one of the 20 first graders killed in the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook School shooting incident.

According to the development plans, there would be one wetlands/watercourses crossing via a driveway at the sloping site. Approximately 750 square feet of wetlands would be altered as part of the project.

Current uses of the site include farming, land conservation, hiking, and a butterfly sanctuary. The parcel consists of a meadow and wooded areas.

Properties adjacent to the site are owned by the Town of Newtown, State of Connecticut, and the Housatonic Railroad. The site currently has M-5 (Industrial) zoning. The property, which is situated on rolling terrain, lies south of Old Farm Road, east of the Housatonic Railroad’s freight tracks, and north and west of Deep Brook.

Documents included in the IWC application indicate the applicant would propose that the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) create an Animal Sanctuary Design District (ASDD) zone and related zoning regulations for the proposed sanctuary.

The multi-component project would be constructed in phases, with the first phase requiring 12 months to complete. The applicant proposes providing access to the site from a long driveway that would extend from Commerce Road.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is environmentally reviewing such a driveway proposal, which has been submitted by the town as a way to provide access from Commerce Road to some municipally owned land for industrial development.

The approximately 1,300-foot-long paved driveway would provide access to that town-owned land, as well as to the animal sanctuary site, said George Benson, town planning director. The driveway would cross two streams on town-owned land, he said. Mr Benson said it is yet unclear how driveway construction costs would be covered.

Sanctuary Description

In an April 24 letter to the IWC, PH Architects, LLC, describes the master plan for the sanctuary site.

The sanctuary would serve as a center for compassion and healing, focusing on animal rescue and refuge. The facility would have a veterinary center and a nature-based educational program and library. There would be a community garden. A farm-to-table cafe would be open the public. The group would sponsor conservation initiatives involving environmental education. Public trails would be available for hiking and dog walking.

Stormwater drainage systems proposed for the site would have no impact on the surrounding properties, according to PH Architects. Parking areas would employ permeable pavers to increase stormwater infiltration.

A 3,000-gallon cistern would collect stormwater runoff. Wetlands-type vegetation would be planted in a swale that leads to a wetland for water filtration purposes.

The foundation has been conducting an invasive plants removal project on the site based on expert advice, according to the architects.

A landscape architecture firm has developed a planting plan keyed to environmental protection and to attracting butterflies to the butterfly garden area, PH Architects states.

The voluminous plans that have been submitted to the Land Use Agency also address the facilities planned for construction. Floor plans and elevation drawings have been submitted for the sanctuary building, the veterinary building, the pavilion, and an interconnecting colonnade. Plans for the community garden and its related facilities are included.

An existing renovated barn on the site and a proposed barn, plus paddocks, are designed for farm animal use.

Also, a proposed learning barn and adjacent amphitheater have been designed as educational facilities for visitors. Proposed feline and canine community cottages would be the places where cats and dogs live while waiting to be adopted.