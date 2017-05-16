‘Homeschooling Through Middle And High School: An Evening Of Sharing,’ Thursday

Pathways Homeschool Learning Cooperative will offer a free evening for both current and potential homeschooling families on Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 9. The event will be presented in The Great Room of Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street.

A panel of secular veteran homeschooling parents and students, discussion, and curriculum review will be available to help anyone already homeschooling or those interested in learning more about it.

Pathways Cooperative has more than 25 teen members, and just as many middle and elementary students. The group’s parents have a total of 170 years of experience they would like to share with the public.

Pathways is offering a panel of veteran homeschooling parents, former homeschooled college students, and currently homeschooled high school students, all of whom will be on hand to share their experiences and answer questions. Popular curriculum will be available for review as well.

“I know I was very confused about how to homeschool my daughters through high school,” stated Tonya Mankowski, homeschooling mom, Pathways member, and president of Great Ways to Home Educate.

“What I learned is there are many ways to go about it, depending on the needs and passions of your child. I learned from those who came before me, so I’m happy to be paying that good deed forward to help families who are now looking for help, guidance and ideas,” Ms Mankowski added.

Owen Prevey-Sullivan, currently a junior, said he loves the flexibility of homeschooling in high school.

“I have a lot of interests and there is no way a traditional high school could offer me everything I get to experience because I homeschool,” he said. “And I get to teach and mentor the younger kids at our co-op, which I love to do. “

“Homeschooling Through Middle and High School: An Evening of Sharing” will also include curriculum review tables so both current and potential homeschoolers can take a look at a wide variety of curriculum and other materials. Current homeschooled high schoolers will also have a table displaying their own favorite learning resources.

“The idea of homeschooling through high school can be daunting to many parents,” stated Diane Samples, whose oldest son is currently a junior at Cornell University, and her youngest is starting his high school years next fall. “I’ve been homeschooling for over a dozen years, and I can say there are so many options and combinations of approaches and resources, every family can find what they’re looking for.

“There are lots of options to piece together that will provide their high schooler with an amazing, unconventional, yet quite rigorous education,” added Ms Samples, a co-founder of Pathways Homeschool Learning Cooperative. “I remember my first open house tea in 2007 where parents shared their experiences about how to approach college selections, applications, standardized testing, etc, and I was so grateful to have those wise women helping me. Now I stand on their shoulders, ready to help others, and that feels really good.”

Karen Tomko said she and others are looking forward to sharing their experiences with others.

“I have homeschooled four kids, one of whom is through college, one is currently in college, and the other two are in high school,” Ms Tomko said. “It’s been a wonderful experience for our family and having the support of a cooperative community like Pathways has made it all that much better, for both myself and the kids.”

Former high school math teacher turned homeschooling mom Janet Perlman teaches math at Pathways.

“The kids are engaged, classes are small, and everyone truly wants to be there and are excited to learn,” she said. “Both my kids and I have gotten so much out of homeschooling, and the flexibility has allowed both of them to follow their passions in various areas of theater arts while getting all the academics they need as well as enjoying super busy social lives.”

Pathways Homeschool Learning Cooperative is a community of homeschoolers who meet twice a week to provide both high quality and rewarding academic, artistic, and social opportunities to students ages 6-18 in a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment.

Pathways is inclusive, secular, and dedicated to welcoming families of any race, religion, or background. Its teachers strive to create a rich experience for both children and parents through the formation of a cohesive community that supports and nurtures each other on our unique homeschooling paths. Pathways meets Mondays and Wednesdays at Newtown Congregational Church.

Coffee and refreshments will be served Thursday evening.

For additional information contact Diane Samples at 203-770-8670 or dianesamples@me.com.