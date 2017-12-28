Holiday Closings: New Year’s

All town offices and agencies will be closing at noon on Friday, December 29, and remain closed until 8 am Tuesday, January 2.

The transfer station at the former landfill on Ethan Allen Road will be open regular hours on Friday and Saturday, December 29 and 30 (7 am to 3 pm). It will be closed on Monday, January 1. It will reopen at 7 am Tuesday, January 2.

C.H. Booth Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, December 31-January 1 for New Year’s.

Newtown Senior Center will close at noon on December 29 (no lunch served, and all afternoon classes canceled), and will be closed all day Monday, January 1.

The public schools are on winter break this week. Classes resume on January 2.

The office of The Newtown Bee, at 5 Church Hill Road, will be open on Friday, December 29. Deadlines will not be affected.

The Bee office will be closed Monday, January 1.

DMV Weekend Hours

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices will close on Friday, December 29, at 12:30 pm, to observe the New Year’s Day holiday. Offices will remain closed on Saturday, December 30. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, at 7:45 am.

Services and hours can change depending on the office. Check individual locations for services at that location by visiting ct.dmv.org.