Holiday Closings: Christmas And New Year’s

All town offices and agencies will be closing at noon on Friday, December 22, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will be closed on Monday, December 25. The following week, offices will close at noon on Friday, December 29, and remain closed until 8 am Tuesday, January 2.

The transfer station at the former landfill on Ethan Allen Road will be open regular hours on Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23 (7 am to 3 pm). It will be closed on Monday, December 25. It will reopen at 7 am Tuesday, December 26. It will then follow the same schedule Friday through Monday, December 29-January 2.

C.H. Booth Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, December 24-25, for Christmas, and then Sunday and Monday December 31-January 1 for New Year’s.

Newtown Senior Center will close at noon on December 22 (no lunch served, and all afternoon classes canceled), and will be closed all day Monday, December 25. It will reopen on Tuesday, December 26, at 9 am.

The same schedule will be followed Friday through Monday, December 29-January 1.

The public schools will be on an early dismissal schedule for Friday, December 22. They will then be closed December 25-January 1. Classes resume on January 2.

The office of The Newtown Bee, at 5 Church Hill Road, will be open on Fridays, December 23 and 30. Editorial deadlines will not be affected.

The Bee office will be closed Mondays, December 25 and January 1.