Health & Safety Fair Draws Hundreds Seeking Advice, Screenings

Hundreds of visitors turned out on Saturday morning, September 16, for the 24th Annual Health & Public Safety Fair, which was held in the cafetorium at the Reed Intermediate School.

Besides the many free giveaways sponsored by nearly 50 participating businesses, health providers, volunteer and municipal agencies, organizers of the fair were also able to raffle off hundreds of dollars worth of mobile electronic items donated by the Wireless Zone Verizon store in Sand Hill Plaza, as well as gift cards or certificates from Olympic Sports, Sal e Pepe, Papa Al’s Pizza, Butcher’s Best Market, Franco’s Pizza, and Café Xpresso.

Ryland Edwards of Sandy Hook took one in the arm as he sat with Bethel VNA volunteers for an annual flu shot. This important preventative service was being offered free by both the Bethel and Newtown VNA organizations.

Bethel VNA also handled cholesterol and lipids screenings, and was an event co-sponsor.

Besides the flu vaccines, Fisio Physical Therapy & Wellness and Greenwood Physical Therapy provided spinal mobility and balance assessments; while Joanne’s Fitness Studio owner Joanne Lockwood and staffer Cindi Kromberg offered body composition assessments.

The Western Connecticut Medical Group and Newtown Primary Care handled body mass index (BMI) measurements; and event co-sponsor Sophia Natural Health Center handled pain and stress relief using acupressure.

In addition, Co-organizer Della Schmid, DC, provided back and neck posture consultations, and the Newtown VNA in partnership with Dr William Notaro performed skin cancer screening. The Newtown Lions sponsored vision screenings, while officers from the Newtown Police Department supervised child safety seat fittings and installations.

The totally free event was organized by the Newtown VNA, the Newtown Health District, Newtown Prevention Council, and Dr Schmid. Besides the aforementioned supporters, the fair was also co-sponsored by the American Red Cross, Aqua Environmental Lab, Connecticut Tick Control, and Scot L. Goldberg, DC.