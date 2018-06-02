Head O’ Meadow Ben’s Bells Mural Installed

A Ben’s Bells mural has been installed at Head O’ Meadow Elementary School. Members of the school community worked to create the tiles, paint the tiles, and create the mosaic image, which was completed on the outside of the school near its main entrance on May 23.

The complete mural is of a tree. The image of a Ben’s Bells ornament is “hanging” from a branch on the right side of the tree, and messages of kindness are within the mural. The name of the school is in the center of the tree. The messages of kindness are in the form of questions that ask students, “What have you done for someone else today?” Another reads, “How can you make our school a kinder place?”

The school community began crafting the tiles for the mural on May 4.

Ben’s Bells’ mission, according to bensbells.org, is “to inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness, thereby strengthening ourselves, our relationships, and our communities.”

The completed tiles were installed on May 23, when Ben’s Bells Mural Assistant Leah Taylor of the Tuscon, Ariz., Ben’s Bells and Ben’s Bells Connecticut volunteer Barbara Waters visited the school. School educators and parents took turns throughout the day to help install the tiles.