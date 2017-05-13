Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Scheduled For May 20

A household hazardous waste disposal day has been scheduled at the Newtown Public Works garage, 4 Turkey Hill Road, on Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Residents of Newtown, Bethel, Danbury, New Fairfield, Redding, and Ridgefield may bring hazardous waste items, including paints, stains, varnishes, thinners, rug and upholstery cleaners, oven cleaners, swimming pool chemicals, moth balls, dry cleaning solvents, waste fuels, rubber cement, thermostats, and thermometers to the garage for proper disposal. A complete list of accepted items can be found at hrra.org/household-hazardous-waste.

Do not bring electronics, empty aerosol cans, household batteries, PCB capacitors, smoke detectors, auto batteries, tires, motor oil and antifreeze, ammunition, fireworks, explosives, radioactive materials, unknown gases, controlled substances, pathological material, or pharmaceutical or medical wastes.

For more information call Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRRA) at 203-775-4539 or e-mail info@hrra.org.