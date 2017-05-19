Hawley Elementary School Art Show

Hawley Elementary School art teachers Kim Hossler and Donna Perugini greeted students as they arrived at the school’s art show the evening of May 11.

All of Newtown’s elementary schools are set to host art shows this month. Middle Gate Elementary School’s art show is scheduled for Thursday, May 18; Head O’ Meadow Elementary School’s art show is set for Monday, May 22; and Sandy Hook Elementary School’s art show will be Wednesday, May 24. All of the art shows are open to the public and run from 5:30 to 7 pm.

For Hawley’s art show, the hallways were decorated with art work students created throughout the school year. Art was also on display in the school’s library.

As students entered the school with family members, they pointed out their own works and those created by friends. A few older siblings returned to the school and shared hugs with their former art teachers. Retired Hawley art teacher Vicki Sheskin also visited the school for the event and saw a number of her former students.