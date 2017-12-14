Harold Barnhart

Harold Maxwell Barnhart, 92, of Newtown, died December 8, of natural causes, at River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury. He was born in West Pittston, Penn., on January 28, 1925, son of Florence and Thomas Barnhart. He was the second of five children in the family.

His son Thomas, and wife JoAnne, of Newtown; daughter Sharon of Torrington; and cherished granddaughter Nicole of New York City, survive him.

Mr Barnhart’s wife Rosemary, who died December 22, 2015, after 68 years of marriage; and his siblings Jack, Ruth, Mary Lou, and Ralph predeceased him.

At a young age, Mr Barnhart developed a passion for railroading. He yearned to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a locomotive engineer, despite the death of his father during a railroad accident in 1935 when Harold was only 10 years old. After graduating from West Pittston High School, he secured an entry level job as a locomotive fireman with the goal of working his way up to engineer.

However, his dream had to be put on hold as World War II raged and Mr Barnhart was drafted in 1943. He served in the US Army from 1943 to 1946. He was attached to the Army Medical Corps, and his tour of duty saw him stationed throughout the North Africa theater.

Returning home after war, Mr Barnhart looked to resume his railroad career, but the war had advanced technology and the romantic era of steam-powered locomotives was dying, giving way to new diesel and electric engines. The need for engineers and firemen was rapidly diminishing. With his hours cut back, Mr Barnhart took a second job at a local bakery where he met his future wife.

On January 28, 1947, he married Rosemary Howell and soon after moved to Bridgeport to make a life together. In Bridgeport, Mr Barnhart joined the United Illuminating Company as a meter reader. Over the years, he worked his way up through the organization, reaching the position of supervisor of fuel handling. In this capacity, he participated in the company’s conversion from coal to oil fuel at Bridgeport Harbor Station. He subsequently supervised all operations related to scheduling and unloading of sea-going oil tankers, transfer of oil throughout the multitank storage facility, and ensuring an uninterrupted flow of fuel to the company’s three giant turbine electric power generators. He also acted as the main point of contact for oil suppliers, tanker captains and crew, the US Coast Guard, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr Barnhart retired from the UI after 30 years and eventually moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1987. After many happy years in Florida, failing health led Mr Barnhart and Rosemary to move back to Connecticut in 2005 to be closer to family.

