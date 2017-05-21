Guests Twist And Swirl At Senior Citizen Prom

With long gowns blooming as ladies spun on the dance floor Friday evening, May 12, guests at the second annual Senior Citizen Prom, “A Night In Paris,” enjoyed dinner, dancing, and more. With students from Ben’s Lighthouse helping with the prom, Assistant Director of Recreation RoseAnn Reggiano said, “They really enjoyed it and some of the seniors were actually teaching them some dance steps.”

Senior Rose West led student Gus Coffey through The Twist as the two swirled amid more than a dozen other guests ringing them and clapping. Students Marisa Choi and Danielle Johnson also joined arms and swung with a partner around the dance floor. The DJ kept music thumping throughout the evening as groups cluttered the cafeteria floor at Newtown High School between 4 and 8 pm.

Available to mark the moment was photographer Sandra Lynn.

Taking advantage of costume props at the photo booth, promgoers Dottie Dellapiano, Rose West, Pat Armstrong, and Marianne Corbo posed for a picture.

Stepping between tables and past the foursome were Margaret Walsh and Sudha Gupta, dressed colorfully and moving to the music.

Newtown Parks and Recreation, Newtown Youth & Family Services, the Commission on Aging, Friends of Newtown Seniors, and the Newtown Senior Center sponsored this year’s prom.

And, every prom has a king and a queen: Sushil Gupta and Marianne Corbo were so crowned at the gala event.

View both photos and videos of the night on the Newtown Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Ben’s Lighthouse is an organization “working to support the children and youth of Newtown,” according to its website, benslighthouse.org.