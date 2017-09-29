Great Pumpkin Race Returns October 21

On Saturday, October 21, from 10 am until 2 pm, Newtown Lions Club will hold its annual Great Pumpkin Race behind Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street. Rain date for this year’s event is Sunday, October 22.

The event featuring pumpkin races and pumpkin decorating is always a hit with participants and spectators alike.

Pumpkin races are held for four age groups (age 8 and under, 9-12, 13-17, and 18 and over). Pumpkins must have four wheels and two axles, both of which must pass through the pumpkin; pumpkins cannot be mounted to a skateboard or similar set-up.

Decorated pumpkin contests are held for the same four age groups, with prizes awarded for the scariest, funniest, and best decorated pumpkins.

Cost to enter pumpkin racing and pumpkin decorating contests is $5 per pumpkin.

There will be food, music, and local entertainment.

The tentative schedule of events is as follows: 10 am, registration opens; 11 am, decorated pumpkin judging; 11:30 am, pumpkin races, 8 and under age group; and 11:45 am, winners of the Decorated Pumpkin Contests will be announced

At noon, students of Lathrop School of Dance will perform. Then at 12:15 pm, the pumpkin races resume, this time with those in the 9-12 age bracket competing; 12:45 pm for the 13-17 age group; 1 pm for 18 and up.

The grand prize drawing for this year’s Lions Club Mustang Raffle Drawing will be done at 1 pm, in front of Edmond Town Hall. After that, at 1:30 pm, the champions of each age group will face off in Pumpkin Race Finale.

For details on pumpkin racer requirements or other information, visit newtownlions.org and click on the Pumpkin Race button.