Great Pumpkin Challenge Returning To Trinity Church

For the second year, the youth of Trinity Church will be take on the role of hosting the Great Pumpkin Challenge fundraiser and pumpkin display on the church’s grounds at 36 Main Street.

The Great Pumpkin Challenge was created by Newtown High School graduate Mackenzie Page when she was an eighth grade student at Newtown Middle School. Mackenzie was inspired to support a family friend. The fundraising effort began when Mackenzie challenged residents to carve a pumpkin and drop it off to display at her family’s Main Street home with a suggested donation of $5. Originally money was raised for Mackenzie’s family friend, the late Zoe McMorran, and the American Cancer Society. Starting in 2012, money has been raised through the effort for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a summer camp and center serving children and families coping with cancer and serious illnesses.

Once again, Newtown residents are being challenged to carve a pumpkin and drop it off with a suggested $5 donation. Pumpkins will be displayed in front of the church on scaffolding. Money raised will again be donated to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

Drop off times will be Friday, October 27, 3 to 6 pm; Saturday October 28, 10 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, October 29, 10 am to 4 pm.

E-mail Carrie Combs at ccombs@trinitynewtownct.org for more information about the Great Pumpkin Challenge.