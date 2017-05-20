Grandparents Welcomed At Fraser Woods And St Rose Schools

Grandparents were welcomed at both Fraser Woods Montessori School and St Rose of Lima School for Grandparents Day events.

A number of grandparents visited Fraser Woods Montessori School on May 8 for the school’s annual celebration of grandparents.

Breakfast options were offered in the school’s common area before a concert was held in the school’s gymnasium.

“We’re really happy that you are here, grandparents and special friends,” said Head of School Chris Robertson.

After Mr Robertson spoke, different grade levels at the school sang songs. Later, the grandparents visited classrooms with their grandchildren.

Mr Robertson readied the visitors to witness different activities in the classrooms. Fraser Woods Montessori School, he said, focuses on cultivating a joy of learning in its students and challenges them in their lessons.

St Rose of Lima School hosted its annual Grandparents Day on Friday, May 12. After attending Mass, the visitors were welcomed in the school’s gathering hall, where their grandchildren greeted them.

St Rose of Lima School Principal Sister Colleen Therese Smith welcomed the assembled grandparents and students to the gathering hall before breakfast was served.

All visitors were given tote bags decorated with the school’s logo. Students also completed activities with their grandparents, and tours of the school were also available. Classrooms were decorated to celebrate the day.