Gold Powers To 11th Place In Crossfit Games

Newtown’s Romy Gold competed in a grueling four days of fitness challenges in the Crossfit Games, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc., August 3-6, and came away with the distinction of being the 11th fittest teenager. Gold, who trains at Crossfit RedZone, qualified for the games back in April and has kicked her training into high gear ever since — training both before and after school. The 17-year-old will be a senior at Newtown High School this fall.

Gold was among 600 athletes from 31 countries, including 80 teenagers, who competed in the 11th year of the Crossfit Games. The 164-acre complex drew more than 150,000 fans each day of the event.

Gold was second in the 1RM Snatch with a personal best 182 pound effort. She placed sixth in the Assualt Lunge — 40 calories on assault bike then 100 foot lunge with 50 pound dumbell overhead. Gold placed fifth in the Final Couplet — six rope climbs and 30 thrusters with 155 pound barbell.

Her sister, Celia, who competed in the 2015 Crossfit Games, helped coach her.