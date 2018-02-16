Girls’ Basketball Team Advances To Tournament Semis

Newtown High School’s girls’ basketball team defeated visiting Immaculate of Danbury 28-21 in the South-West Conference tournament quarterfinals, on February 16.

The top-seeded Nighthawks led 19-5 at halftime and never really had their lead in jeopardy despite being held to just eight second-half points by the No. 8 Mustangs.

With the win, the Nighthawks will host No. 4 Kolbe Cathedral of Bridgeport in the Monday, February 19, semifinals, beginning at 7 pm.

Nicki DaPra scored a dozen points to lead the Hawks. Amy Sapenter dropped in seven, Rylee Mulligan had six, and Cyleigh Wilson and Kira Smith tacked on two and one, respectively.

Newtown led 6-1 after one quarter of play. After claiming the 14-point halftime advantage, Newtown held a 25-16 lead through three quarters of play.

Mulligan pulled down eight rebounds, had five assists, and came away with three steals.

Jackie Matthews and DaPra both had four rebounds.

“I’m relieved that we can play another day,” Newtown Coach Jeremy O’Connell said.

The Nighthawk coach credited the Mustangs for playing hard.

“They beat us to loose balls, they rebounded, they did everything right,” O’Connell said.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well but the defenses contributed to the low-scoring contest.

Newtown defeated Kolbe 51-41 in the regular season. The winner of the playoff game will take on either No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield or No. 3 Bethel in the Wednesday, February 21 championship game.