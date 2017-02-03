‘Genealogy From The Attic,’ Or How To Save For The Future

The next meeting of The Genealogy Club of Newtown will be on Thursday, February 9, at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street. Meetings start at 7 pm, but those planning to attend are invited to arrive early to meet other genealogists and enjoy some light refreshments.

This month’s guest speaker is Bryna O’Sullivan, who will present “Genealogy From The Attic: How to organize what you have, and build your family tree.” The subject should be interesting to both the beginning and experienced genealogist. Ms O’Sullivan plans to offer ideas for organizing and storing family treasures for the future generations.

She is a Middletown-based professional genealogist, researcher, and French to English translator, with a professional learning certificate in genealogical studies (PLCGS) from the National Institute in Genealogical Studies, among her credentials.

Reservations are not needed, but additional information about the program and the club is available by contacting Bea Morgan, 203-304-1861, or Harlan Jessup, 203-270-7887.

In addition to monthly meetings, the Genealogy Club of Newtown offers help for those seeking ancestry research. Ms Morgan and Mr Jessup are available at the library on Mondays between 2 and 4 pm to provide assistance. The library also is host to a full Genealogy Room, open for research any time the library is open.