Garden Planning For Frosty Months, Tuesday With Garden Club

The January 23 meeting of The Garden Club of Newtown will feature an interesting way for folks to start planning their spring and summer gardening seasons during these frosty winter months.

Club members and Master Gardeners Maureen McLaughlin, Marilyn Klepfer, and Holly Kocet will be the guest experts, answering questions in the format of a radio symposium. This will be a fun way to pose those frustrating questions like what is compost, really, and how to grow one’s own seedlings for the summer vegetable patch.

The three master gardeners together have many years of education and real-life practice in both landscape design and proper planting techniques as well as other gardening experiences.

The program will begin at 1 pm in the lower meeting room of C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street. The program is free and open to the public. Bring questions, and plan to learn.

Reservations are not needed, but additional information is available by calling 203-426-9696.