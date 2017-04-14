Friends Of The C.H. Booth Library’s Spring Book Donation Day Coming Soon

Spring Book Donation Day, sponsored by the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library, is scheduled to run rain or shine on Sunday, April 23, from noon to 5 pm.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, video games, board games, and puzzles can be made and brought down to the library, 25 Main Street, for easy drop-off in the rear parking lot.

Volunteers will be on site to help pick up all the donations, which will then be sorted and brought to The Little Book Store near the circulation desk or to the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library’s big summer book sale, set to take place at the Reed Intermediate School July 8 through 12.

Receipts for tax donations will be available.

For any questions, call 203-270-4537.