Free Relay For Life Kickoff Party Sunday

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Newtown has played an important role in that movement for 15 years.

Relay For Life events bring communities together, embracing their collective power to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Local organizers are inviting families, friends, and community members to join them in launching Relay For Life of Newtown’s 2018 event season with a free kickoff event this weekend.

The event will be Sunday, February 25, from 1 to 3 pm, in the cafetorium of Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road; entry is through the lower rear level of the building.

While there is no obligation for attendees to participate, the kickoff party is a great way for prospective community participants to hear important information for the upcoming season, while vying for free prizes, enjoying food, and meeting a surprise guest speaker.

Newtown’s Relay For Life events have helped unite community members — from young children to seniors and everyone in between — to celebrate neighbors, friends, co-workers, and loved ones who have battled cancer, remember those who were lost, and take action for life-saving change.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and leaders from the community will gather at the kickoff party to reignite the Newtown community and help attack cancer from every angle.

Learn more on the Newtown Relay’s Facebook Event page: Relay For Life of Newtown 2018 Kickoff. Anyone hoping to attend, or who would like more information on ways to get involved either as a volunteer before or on Saturday, June 16 — the date of this year’s Newtown event — can contact organizers at 203-563-1520 or grace.scinto@cancer.org.