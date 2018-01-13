Fraser Woods Montessori School Donates Books To C.H. Booth And Other Local Libraries

In honor of its 50th year, Fraser Woods Montessori School donated books to the C.H. Booth Library on January 3.

The school first opened in 1968 as the Newtown Montessori School Preschool, according to The Newtown Bee’s archives. In honor of the anniversary year, the school offered donations of books to local libraries, including Newtown’s library. Fraser Woods Montessori School Head Of School Chris Robertson and Director of Advancement Alison Kistner met with C.H. Booth Library Interim Director Beryl Harrison and Children’s Librarian Alana Bennison on January 3 to make the donation.

Ms Kistner said Fraser Woods Montessori School is donating books and 50 tote bags with the school’s logo on them to each library. Along with C.H. Booth Library, Ms Kistner said libraries in Southbury, Bethel, Monroe, and Trumbull will also receive the donations.

Both children’s books and books for adults were donated. Ms Kistner said the books were selected with the school’s curriculum in mind, and a theme of peace was also used in the selection.

According to Ms Bennison the books will be put into circulation at the library, and the tote bags will be distributed to library patrons.

Children’s books donated to the library were One Love, adapted by Cedella Marley; I Am Peace, A book of Mindfulness by Susan Verde; Whoever You Are, illustrated by Leslie Staub; Buddha at Bedtime by Dharmachari Nagaraja; and Our Big Home by Linda Glaser.

Donated books for adults were Montessori From the Start by Paula Polk Lillard and Lynn Lillard Jessen; Montessori, A Modern Approach by Paula Polk Lillard; Montessori Today by Paula Polk Lillard; Montessori Madness by Trevor Eissler; Drive by Daniel H. Pink; and How to Raise An Amazing Child the Montessori Way by Tim Seldin.

Fraser Woods Montessori School is at 173 South Main Street. More information about the school is available at fraserwoods.com.