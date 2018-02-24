‘Foundations Of Waldorf Education’ Talk Slated For February 28

Housatonic Valley Waldorf School, 1 Jacklin Road, is scheduled to host a “Foundations of Waldorf Education” talk on Wednesday, February 28, in its Compass Hall, from 7 to 9 pm.

Learn more about the foundations and fundamentals of Waldorf education from early childhood through high school from Sunbridge Institute Director of Education Anna Silber.

The event is open to the public, but it will be most relevant for new and prospective Waldorf community members (teachers, parents, grandparents, staff, board members) and lovers of education. This talk is designed to provide a survey of the basis and the basics of Waldorf Education.

For further information about the event e-mail cdixcy@waldorfct.org.