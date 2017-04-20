Former Barnwood Partner Opens Prime Pub

Business name: Prime Pub

Address: 68 Stony Hill Road in Bethel

Owner: Simi Polozani

Business background: After selling the Barnwood Grill in Newtown to his business partner a few years ago, Mr Polozani decided it was time to start a new restaurant.

He opened Prime Pub in Bethel on December 15, 2016, in the Mountain Laurel Plaza. Looking to have a smaller operation, he chose the plaza because of its cozy charm.

Prime Pub provides a family-friendly atmosphere, complete with a kid’s menu and overall affordable prices, while also appealing to older crowds with a wide variety of beers, wines, and martinis.

Mr Polozani said the rapid success that Prime Pub is experiencing has resulted in a decision to open a second location this summer.

“I’m doing another Prime Pub in Danbury; we are working on it to be opened around late July or August,” Mr Polozani said. “It is going to be a little bit bigger and have a wood burning pizza oven there.”

Business focus: “We have a large menu, and we change the specials everyday,” Mr Polozani said.

Prime Pub is able to have an extensive list of dishes available, due to the skills of its kitchen staff.

“We have a very good chef, Rich Curry,” Mr Polozani said.

Mr Curry has 40 years of experience cooking and has traveled all over the world, even being featured on a number of television shows.

Prime Pub also incorporates fresh and organic food as much as possible on the menu and is looking to partner with local brewers this spring.

Known for having good craft beers, Mr Polozani said, the restaurant has ten beers on tap and 21 in bottle.

Important to know: In addition to being able to cater events, Prime Pub can also host special occasions for parties up to 30 people inside the dining area.

Also, with the warmer weather months on the horizon, Mr Polozani is happy to announce that the patio area out front will be open for guests to enjoy dining outside.

Near future promotions, events, seasonal specials: On April 27, Prime Pub will be participating in the 4th Martini Madness Tasting & Competition at the Newtown Country Club.

Restaurant manager Alicia Minner designed the soon-to-be-famous salty and sweet martini that will be featured at the event. The drink is called the Salted Caramel Chocolate Martini, and it comes with a caramel rim that is dipped in pretzels.

For those visiting Prime Pub on the weekdays, there are half-priced bottles of wine available on Mondays and live music happening on Wednesdays.

Hours: Prime Pub is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday the kitchen is open 11:30 am to 10 pm; Sunday the kitchen is open 11:30 am to 9 pm; and the bar stays open to midnight daily.

Web: primepubbethel.com

Social Media: Facebook and Instagram

Phone: 203-826-7808

E-mail: primepubbethel@gmail.com