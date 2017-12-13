Flags To Half-Staff On 12/14

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced December 13 that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 14, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed five years ago in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.