Flags Lowered To Mark Five Years

Published: December 14, 2017

The Newtown Bee
Newtown Hook & Ladder firefighters lowered the flag on the Main Street flagpole shortly after 9 am Thursday, marking five years since the shootings at Sandy Hook School. Governor Dannel P. Malloy had issued an order the previous afternoon that all US and State of Connecticut flags in the state were to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on December 14, in remembrance of the 20 children and six women killed on 12/14. In addition, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags — including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise — should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Business owners, schools, firehouses, and private property owners had all lowered their flags by early Thursday morning, the fifth anniversary of 12/14. This flag was in a side yard in Sandy Hook.

Related Articles

  NCSW To Have Extended Hours On December 14

    The Newtown Bee
    Front Page
    December 13, 2017, Wednesday
    Newtown Center For Support And Wellness - LOGO

    The Newtown Center for Support and Wellness will be open on Thursday, December 14, from 7 am to 7 pm. Anyone who would like to drop in for reflection, or to speak with a member of the Center's staff on the fifth anniversary of 12/14, is invited to do so....Read Full Article

  Flags To Half-Staff To Honor 12/14

    The Newtown Bee
    Front Page
    December 13, 2017, Wednesday
    (Bee file photo)

    Governor Dannel P. Malloy has directed U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 14, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed on 12/14....Read Full Article

  12/14 Memorial Services Planned

    The Newtown Bee
    Religion
    December 12, 2017, Tuesday

    Local houses of worship have announced plans for those who wish to join together to honor those killed on 12/14 and/or to continue personal healing....Read Full Article

  Tapping And Special Schedule This Week At Resiliency Center

    The Newtown Bee
    Health
    December 11, 2017, Monday
    Resiliency Center of Newtown logo

    The Resiliency Center of Newtown will welcome practitioners from The Tapping Practice in Sandy Hook for a free introduction to Tapping on December 12. RCN will also have an extended schedule and additional programming on Thursday, December 14, the fifth anniversary of 12/14....Read Full Article