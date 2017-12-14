Flags Lowered To Mark Five Years

Newtown Hook & Ladder firefighters lowered the flag on the Main Street flagpole shortly after 9 am Thursday, marking five years since the shootings at Sandy Hook School. Governor Dannel P. Malloy had issued an order the previous afternoon that all US and State of Connecticut flags in the state were to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on December 14, in remembrance of the 20 children and six women killed on 12/14. In addition, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags — including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise — should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

—Bee Photo, Silber

Business owners, schools, firehouses, and private property owners had all lowered their flags by early Thursday morning, the fifth anniversary of 12/14. This flag was in a side yard in Sandy Hook.

—Bee Photo, Hicks