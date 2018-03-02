Flagpole Photographers Meeting, Program Preview

Flagpole Photographers Camera Club invites the public to its March events, which include a presentation on sports action photography.

In the Thursday, March 8 event hosted by club member Darrell Harrington, attendees will learn tips and tricks to capture the action. Those planning to attend should bring a camera with them. The program will begin at 7:30 pm.

The competition theme for the Thursday, March 22 meeting is “Something Old”. That meeting will begin at 7:15 pm.

Both meetings are at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook. There is no charge to attend either.

Members compete in a different assignment each month, as well as in three additional categories: Open Digital, Open Color, and Open Monochrome. While the competition is only open to members, the public is invited to listen to critiques and learn about photography.

Flagpole Photographers is a local nonprofit group that enables members to share their images and expertise, to learn and grow in their photography, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow photographers who come from diverse backgrounds, with photographic skills ranging from beginning novices to professionals.

New members are always welcome and may enter their work in monthly club competitions, participate in workshops, take field trips, get involved in community programs, and take part in annual exhibits. Dues are $25 per person or $40 for a family joining at or after the March competition meeting. Students may join at no charge.

Additional club information, meeting dates, including calendar of events, member galleries, and workshop information can be found at flagpolephotographers.com.