Fire Reports | September 14-27, 2017

The dispatchers at the Newtown Emergency Communications Center at Town Hall South, 3 Main Street, report the following fire calls and the responders:

Thursday, September 14: 7:41 am, medical assist, Farrell Road, Hawleyville responded; 11:30 pm, odor of gas indoors, 139 Toddy Hill Road, Botsford responded.

Friday, September 15: 4:32 am, alarm, 6 Great Ring Road, Sandy Hook responded; 7:01 am, alarm, 31 Pecks Lane, Botsford and Hook & Ladder responded; 9:18 am, alarm, 50 Aunt Park Lane, Dodgingtown responded; 9:53 am, alarm, 77 Hattertown Road, Dodgingtown responded; 4:08 pm, wires down, near 80 Lakeview Terrace, Sandy Hook responded; 11:19 pm, alarm, 203 Sugar Street, Dodgingtown responded.

Saturday, September 16: 6:35 pm, alarm, 6 Great Ring Road, Sandy Hook responded.

Sunday, September 17: 9:38 am, pumping detail, 34 Greenbriar Lane, Hook & Ladder responded; 12:05 pm, public service, intersection of Queen Street and Glover Avenue, Hook & Ladder responded; 5:04 pm, brush fire, near intersection of Hanover Road and Papoose Hill Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 6:50 pm, brush fire, near 54 Hanover Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 7:51 pm, hazardous condition, near intersection of Glen Road and Pootatuck Park Road, Sandy Hook responded.

Monday, September 18: 5:26 am, medical assist, Fern Lane, Botsford responded; 11:20 am, motor vehicle accident, South Main Street near Swamp Road, Botsford responded; 5:22 pm, vehicle fire, near 1 Glen Road, Sandy Hook and Hook & Ladder responded; 5:43 pm, alarm, 50 Brushy Hill Road, Hook & Ladder and Botsford responded; 7:04 pm, alarm, 10 Bari Drive, Botsford responded; 8:02 pm, alarm, 139 Toddy Hill Road, Botsford and Sandy Hook responded.

Tuesday, September 19: 1:55 pm, wires down, near intersection of Taunton Hill Road and Fairchild Road, Hawleyville responded; 5:27 pm, motor vehicle accident, near intersection of Berkshire Road and Jordan Hill Road, Sandy Hook responded; 10:52 pm, alarm, 11 Whippoorwill Hill Road, Hawleyville responded.

Wednesday, September 20: 12:20 am, wires down, near 3 Old Gate Lane, Botsford responded; 8:52 am, odor of gas outdoors, near 40 South Main Street, Hook & Ladder responded; 8:12 pm, alarm, 5 Farmery Road, Sandy Hook responded.

Thursday, September 21: No calls listed.

Friday, September 22: 10:19 am, investigation, 9 Jo-Mar Drive, Sandy Hook responded; 3:43 pm, motor vehicle accident, Currituck Road south of Hall Lane, Hook & Ladder responded (click through link for photo and details from that accident).

Saturday, September 23: 12:08 am, motor vehicle accident, near intersection of Botsford Hill Road and Swamp Road, Botsford responded; 6:52 am, investigation, near intersection of Berkshire Road and Wasserman Way, Sandy Hook responded; 10:56 am, public service, 116 South Main Street, Hook & Ladder responded; 12:32 pm, alarm, 36 Watkins Drive, Sandy Hook responded; 2:06 pm, alarm, 21 Watkins Drive, Sandy Hook responded; 3:35 pm, alarm, 203 Sugar Street, Dodgingtown responded; 9:07 pm, brush fire, near 78 Berkshire Road, Sandy Hook responded.

Sunday, September 24: 2:29 pm, public service, intersection of Queen Street and Glover Avenue, Hook & Ladder responded; 4:22 pm, motor vehicle accident, near 18 Orchard Hill Road, Botsford responded.

Monday, September 25: 12:43 pm, brush fire, I-84, Hawleyville and Hook & Ladder responded; 4:27 pm, burning odor outdoors, near 7 Parmalee Hill Road, Hook & Ladder responded; 7:57 pm, alarm, 2 Monitor Hill Road, Botsford and Hawleyville responded; 7:57 pm, motor vehicle accident, I-84, Hawleyville responded.

Tuesday, September 26: 6:25 pm, alarm, 9 Meadow Woods Lane, Sandy Hook responded; 7:23 pm, alarm, 56 Botsford Hill Road, Botsford responded.

Wednesday, September 27: 3:57 pm, medical assist, Bears Hill Road, Botsford responded.