Finance Board Wraps Up Municipal Budget Review

Over about four-and-a-half hours and a pair of meetings — Monday, February 26, and Wednesday, February 28 — the Board of Finance hosted a number of town department heads and representatives of organizations and agencies that receive taxpayer support.

After receiving written responses to questions posed ahead of time, and following additional in-person querying, finance officials closed out the information gathering segment of their 2018-19 budget work. Chairman James Gaston said the board would complete its deliberations and vote to send the spending plan forward to the Legislative Council, possibly with modifications, on March 1.

By Charter, finance officials and the Legislative Council can suggest line item action on the municipal budget request; however, once the budget request gets to the council, there are Charter mandated limitations on how much that panel can increase or reduce the finance board’s recommendation.

The council typically assigns sections of the budget to several committees for review and recommendations before coming together to act on the entire school and town budget package.

The council’s final action is to send separate school and municipal budget requests to voters, who are asked to weigh in and accept or reject either or both proposals — this year on Tuesday, April 24.

During this week’s meeting, the finance board heard presentations on municipal budget requests containing information similar to those made a few weeks earlier to the Board of Selectmen.

During Monday’s session, finance officials heard from representatives of the Police, Public Works, and Technology Departments, along with C.H. Booth Library. Library board Chairman Robert Geckle also used the opportunity to introduce new Library Director Douglas Lord.

Police Captain Christopher Vanghele responded to questions about projected overtime costs, the transition of the front line patrol fleet from Ford Crown Victoria sedans to larger Ford Explorer SUVs, as well as various dues the department pays to retain membership in various professional organizations. He also spoke about the initial outfitting expenses for new officers.

Director of Technology Al Miles reiterated concerns about the town needing more than a single conduit to transact its internet data, and the challenges he and his staff are facing maintaining aging technology hardware.

First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, who attended, told finance officials that if there was a budget surplus for the current year, he hoped to apply some toward expediting the purchase of new technology and related services for the town.

Public Works Director Fred Hurley fielded questions about planned 2018 road and bridge maintenance and improvement projects, plans for automating some functions at the transfer station, and how his department has created an environmentally safe venue for blasting caustic ice melting chemicals from department vehicles to slow deterioration caused by the winter road chemicals.

He also mentioned that Newtown will soon be adding its first electric vehicle to its municipal fleet.

That prompted the first selectman to remind officials that he was also looking into replacing a well-worn Jeep that has been in service since his father Herb was first selectman with a leased electric vehicle.

Wednesday’s session began with Parks & Recreation Commission Chairman Ed Marks, department Director Amy Mangold, and Director of Parks Carl Samuelson. Over nearly an hour of questioning, the bulk of questioning revolved around the department’s capital program, and a litany of requests for capital purchases over the years that have either been denied or deferred.

Mr Samuelson said his department is currently operating with the oldest fleet of vehicles since he began working in Newtown, and discussed the issues he is facing as those vehicles break down, especially during the demanding winter season when those trucks are required to supplement plowing duties for numerous non-park facilities, including the library, Edmond Town Hall, all town schools, and Fairfield Hills.

He also reminded finance officials that parks staffers are charged with maintaining and clearing a number of new stretches of town sidewalks, as well as handling snow removal at park facilities.

Edmond Town Hall Operations Manager Sheila Torres reviewed the current state of the popular Main Street facility, and related the challenges she and the Town Hall Board of Managers are facing keeping the building in top condition for its many users.

Newtown Volunteer Ambulance trustees Malcolm McLachlan and Harry Waterbury appeared to primarily field questions about how the Ambulance Association uses its revenue along with taxpayer support through the budget to maintain paramedic services, and upgrade new ambulances.

Mr McLachlan reminded the finance board that if the community was to lose its local volunteer-supported responders, it would cost an average of $1 million more each year to replace them with a commercial service.

Wednesday’s session ended with Wes Thompson from the Economic Development Commission and Director of Planning George Benson responding to questions about how additional funding for personnel might help support and boost Newtown’s ability to attract and retain more commercial businesses to boost its grand list.

Check this website again or the March 9, 2018 print edition for reports on the finance board’s final actions and recommendations on the town and school spending plans.