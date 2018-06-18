Final Run Of Sandy Hook 5K To Take Place July 21

This year’s change for the Sandy Hook 5K — as announced in April, a shift from spring to summer for its presentation — will also be the last. The final Sandy Hook 5K race will take place this July 21.

Started in the early spring of 2013, in the aftermath of 12/14, the race took place in late March or early April each spring until being moved to the summer this year due to wet and chilly race conditions each year.

Race Director Julie Brunelle said it was not an easy choice.

“It was not a decision made lightly, and there are mixed emotions about it,” she said. “There were so many events scheduled in town already, and we wanted to be respectful of those events. Our weather has always been cold, and the move to the summer is bringing its own set of challenges. For lack of an overused and obvious pun, the race has run its course.”

The first installment of the race, due to overwhelming participation, was held in Hartford. It was moved to Newtown the following year and participation has been limited to keep the race in town — starting and finishing at the Fairfield Hills campus every year.

“Organizing this event was always a group effort by an all-volunteer committee,” Brunelle continued. “Without generous sponsors and partners, runners who braved the elements year after year with smiles on their faces, and our wonderful volunteers, we would not have been able to fundraise as much as we have thus far.

“Since the event has been held in Newtown, we have raised close to $250,000 for charity, with over 9,700 participants. And there is something really beautiful about the generosity and people in town. We cannot thank our supporters enough for teaching us what it means to show love run through us all,” she added.

As of the afternoon of June 13, there were close to 700 registered participants for the 5K, which caps off at 2,000. Runners must register by June 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

The event begins at 8:15 am with staggered kids’ fun runs and 9 am for the 5K.

The run for children ages 2-6 is a quarter mile, and the run for children ages 7 and up is a half mile.

Total spots available for both kids’ runs is 200. A Virtual 5K is also available for those wishing to participate in other communities as a virtual participant.

Registration costs are $30 for the 5K, $10 for the kids’ runs, and $26 for the virtual runners. Additional fees may apply.

To register for the Sandy Hook 5K, visit https://bit.ly/2FdDdcD. Volunteers may sign up at https://bit.ly/2n8pAE8.

The course for the 2018 Sandy Hook 5K will once again begin from and return to Keating Farms Avenue, within the Fairfield Hills campus. Runners will leave the campus at Mill Hill South, and then pick up Nunnawauk Road, traveling to just north of the main entrance for Garner Correctional Institution, before turning around and retracing their steps back to the starting line. Race organizers have confirmed that this year’s Sandy Hook 5K will be the last.