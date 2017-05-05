EverWonder Children’s Museum Receives Ronald McDonald House Charities Grant

EverWonder Children’s Museum is pleased to announce the award of a $2,000 grant from The Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Tri-State Area (RMHC NYTSA) to help support EverWonder’s expansion of its new Maker Lab.

The Maker Lab at EverWonder is designed to encourage children to interact with different types of technology and provide learning opportunities that promote curiosity, discovery, and invention.

Maker Lab currently hosts Mac computers, digital cameras, a green screen and editing equipment, and littleBits electronic building blocks. Since opening the Maker Lab in January 2017, the museum has hosted multiple field trips for area schools as well as weekend workshops in digital moviemaking.

EverWonder Chairman Steve Singlak said the grant will help expand the museum’s Maker Lab to support field trips, after school programs, and summer camps.

“With their generous support, we will be able to add additional computer workstations and accommodate more children in our digital media and Maker Space workshops,” Mr Singlak said.

Stefani Reyes, EverWonder’s business and program manager, said the lab has already offered “an excellent opportunity” to spark children’s imaginations in the fields of technology, digital media, and filmmaking.

“Children are learning how to code or build circuits or edit movies when they come in for programs, and they are using equipment that professionals use in the field,” she said. “The Maker Lab is sparking children’s interest in the real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, and math.”

The mission of EverWonder Children’s Museum is to cultivate a lifelong love of learning in children by encouraging them to think, inquire, and wonder about the world around them. Founded in 2011, the museum opened a new 7,000-square-foot facility in 2015.

The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 31 Pecks Lane, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 5 pm.

Regular admission is $7 for visitors over 1 year of age. Memberships and gift certificates are available for purchase.

For additional information visit everwondermuseum.org or e-mail info@everwondermuseum.org.