EverWonder Children’s Museum June Schedule Announced

EverWonder Children’s Museum has announced its calendar for June. The museum has events for the entire family.

Located at 31 Pecks Lane, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Admission is $7 per person, and children under the age of 1 year old are free. Museum members are free. Parking at the museum is also free.

Special Events

On Friday, June 8, Ranger Nate from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will be at the museum. Guests will be able to meet Nate between 10 am and 2 pm. An experienced wildlife educator, Ranger Nate loves teaching children about different animals. His favorite topics are birds, wolves, and other animals native to his home state of Connecticut.

Ranger Nate is also scheduled to be at the museum on Friday, June 22, also from 10 am until 2 pm.

Saturday, June 9, is Connecticut Open House Day.

EverWonder is participating in the 14th annual event coordinated by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, encouraging residents and visitors to explore what the state has to offer. All visitors to EverWonder on June 9 will get half off admission all day.

Then, on Sunday, June 17, celebrate Father’s Day at EverWonder. Dads get free admission all day, and children can make a personalized craft for their loved one.

Story Lab for Young Explorers meets on Tuesday, June 19; Thursday, June 21; and Tuesday, June 26, from 10:30 to 11 am.

This 30-minute program of STEM-themed stories, activities, and crafts takes place in the EverWonder classroom. Parents must stay with their children during the program, which is free with museum admission.

The event calendar is subject to change without notice. Check everwondermuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page for calendar changes and announcements.

Ongoing

EverWonder is a Blue Star Museum. All active duty and reserve military members and up to five family members will receive free admission with their military ID through Labor Day. Veterans are always free at our museum, and their family members are half price.

This month in EverWonder’s Yellow Art Lab, children can explore symmetry and make a craft of a butterfly to demonstrate it in action.

The Blue Science Lab is turning up the temperature this month; children will learn about thermometers and temperature, then make their own thermometer craft.

Summer STEM Programs are now open for registration. Join EverWonder staff for fun summer programs of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Children ages 5 to 11 are welcome.

Young Innovators programs are for ages 5 to 7, and Junior Innovators programs are for ages 8 to 11. Programs will be offered the weeks of July 9-12 and 23-25 and August 6-9 and 20-23. Sessions run Monday through Thursday, 9 am to noon each day. Cost is $200 per child ($180 for member children).

Visit the museum’s website for more information on programs and dates.

Formed in January 2011 by a group of parents, EverWonder Children’s Museum (incorporated as Newtown Children’s Museum Inc) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring children and families in northern Fairfield County through the use of hands-on museum exhibits and demonstrations.

Memberships and gift certificates are available for purchase.

For information about EverWonder Children’s Museum, visit everwondermuseum.org or send e-mail to info@everwondermuseum.org.